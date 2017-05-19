By Nick Tomecek | 315-4426 | @NickTnwfdn | ntomecek@nwfdailynews.com

It’s the gateway to the Gulf of Mexico and a liquid path to the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Along either side of the Destin East Pass are rock barriers used to protect the course of the water flowing around land structures.

The rocks were built in 1967 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and have since become a popular spot for beachgoers, anglers, SCUBA divers and admirers of the beautiful Emerald Coast views.

As a warning, the rocks can be dangerous to traverse, and anyone venturing onto the rocks should be careful how they step.

The jetties are accessible from Destin’s Holiday Isle at the O’Steen Public Beach Access and below the west end of the Destin Bridge with a free permit obtained from Eglin Air Force Base at Eglin.iSportsman.net.