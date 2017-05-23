1 SOLAR ECLIPSE: On Aug. 21, a total eclipse of the sun will be visible across the continental U.S. The Destin Library has been selected by Space Science.org as a recipient of viewing glasses and educational materials for the event. The library will host three informational sessions: May 23, June 13 and July 18. For more details, contact Will Rogers at 837-8572 at the Destin Library.

2 TALES OF KING ARTHUR: A troupe of traveling players create much merriment by presenting “The Tales of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays from May 24-Aug. 9 at North Barrett Square, Rosemary Beach. This sword-and-sorcery comedy adventure by Lane Riosley is appropriate for all ages and is free to attend.

3 CONCERTS IN THE VILLAGE: Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation presents the 22nd annual Concerts in the Village series every Thursday through June 29 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive West in Destin. Scheduled May 25 is Alter Eagles, an Eagles cover band. Gates open at 6 p.m. Concerts start at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Admission at the gate is $15 for adults, while children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. No pets are allowed.

4 PIRATE TALK: “Pirates! The Last Scourge of the Gulf” examines some of the broader aspects of piracy during the early 1800s in the Gulf and Caribbean. Michael Thomin, museum manager, will give this free presentation at the Temple Mound Museum, 139 Miracle Strip Pkwy. SE, Fort Walton Beach at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

5 WET CARVED CONCRETE: Elder Jones, nationally known artist, will offer a workshop at the Arts and Design Society on June 2-4. Cost of the three-day workshop is $275 for members and $300 for non-members. Students will make a planter or small sculpture. For more details and to sign up, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 244-1271. The ADSO is at 17 First St. SE, Fort Walton Beach.