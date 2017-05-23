By Savannah Vasquez | 315-4412 | @destinlogsav | Svasquez@thedestinlog.com

Nearly every time I drive across Okaloosa Island, I see the colorful kites pulling daring riders along the water.

I’ve always wondered what it was like to skim across the water with the wind as your only power source, and to be honest I’ve always been a bit intimidated by the thought of the wind sweeping riders up out of the water. Well, this week I finally got the chance to try the sport of kiteboarding — and it was the most rewarding, yet technically difficult thing I have ever tried.

I began my adventure at XL Kites in Fort Walton Beach — fearful that I signed my life away as I applied sunscreen and donned sunglasses that wouldn’t fall off my face. Once I had all the formalities out of the way, I headed to Gulf Shores National Seashore with 17-year kiteboarding veteran and XL Kites instructor, Roger Mosley.

Mosley told me that a background in a board sport or trick kiting are helpful when learning to kite board, but the skills are not pertinent. I actually do have a background in snowboarding and wakeboarding, but as I was about to discover, that knowledge — at least for the first lesson — did not translate for me.

We began our lesson on the sand with a practice kite that was about 10 feet long. Before ever taking the kite to the air, Mosley taught me about the wind direction and wind window, both very important aspects of kite boarding. The day I tried kite boarding the wind direction was coming from the east, or “side shore” in kiting lingo. The wind window, I discovered, was where your kite takes off. With your back to the wind, it’s the area in front of and above you.

Once I had wind knowledge it was time to learn to fly my kite, which is much harder than the land kites we grew up with and turned out to be the hardest part of my lesson. Mosley taught me to maneuver my kite by using punching motions with my arms, as opposed to a steering-wheel motion I was attempting. However, I was surprised to find that no matter how many times Mosley told me not to steer my kite handle like a car, I just kept on trying it with no success. Muscle memory is what it’s all about, and after about an hour of working with my kite, I was finally ready to graduate to a full-sized, 40-foot-wide boarding kite.

We got into the water wearing harnesses that felt like giant diapers or old-fashioned girdles. Before flying the kite myself, Mosley taught me how to punch-out of the kite in case it took to the wind and I couldn’t handle it. I was glad to learn that there were so many safety features in the kite in case something went wrong.

Finally, it was time to try my new skills with the giant kite. I learned to anticipate the movement of my kite and answer with the correct motions so that my kite would go where I wanted it, instead of where the wind wanted to take it. Mosley told me I was learning to harness the wind; a powerful source that kept wanting to uproot me from the water.

It took a little work, but soon I felt confidant enough in my kite flying skills to try movement.

“Are you ready to try something new?” Mosley asked me.

“Sure,” I said tentatively.

We knelt in the shallow water and, with Mosley steering the kite, I grabbed hold of the back of his harness and we sped through the water on our stomachs. It was exhilarating.

“Now it’s your turn,” Mosley said.

This time I took the reins of the kite, and Mosley sat behind me as I steered.

“Hard left! Hard right! Hard left! Hard right!” Mosley coached as I maneuvered my kite in sloppy figure-eights. We got going pretty fast before I lost control of my kite and it dropped into the water.

“Want to try it by yourself?” Mosley asked me when we got the kite flying again.

“I don’t know,” I said. “What if I drop the kite on you, or get pulled out of the water?”

“That’s not going to happen,” Mosley said confidently.

The fear of failing was strong, but in the end I knew I would regret not trying it for myself, so I gave it a try.

“ ‘I’ll try’ is not very convincing,” Mosley told me.

So, feigning confidence, I replied “I’ll do it!”

Mosley walked out in front of me and gave me the signal and the next thing I knew I was hurtling towards him on my belly, focusing on my kite and laughing in spite of the water spraying up into my face. I successfully flew my kite to him and was able to keep it flying into the neutral upright position to stop myself.

“Right on! I’m proud of you Savannah,” Mosley said, high-fiving me.

I pumped my fist in the air with glee.

“I’m proud of me too!” I laughed.

On the walk back to the equipment van, Mosley told me that when he first agreed to teach kiteboarding, he was hesitant.

“I told them when they first approached me to be an instructor, that I would do it but only as long as it didn’t take away from my own love of the sport,” he said. “But I wasn’t expecting that instead of taking away from my passion, just seeing the joy on student’s faces and sparking passion in them for kiteboarding actually fueled my own passion. Now I love instructing.”

Want to Go?

XL Kites, at 42 Miracle Strip Pkwy. in Fort Walton Beach, offers kiteboarding lessons as well as flyboarding lessons.

Kiteboarding lessons begin at $300 for a three-hour class which covers kite skills or a three-lesson bundle for $750 that includes board riding practice and prepares riders for solo riding.

For more information, visit www.XLKITES.com or call 850-243-5483.

Starter Kits:

If someone wants to go out on their own after taking lessons or they are an experienced kiteboarder, XL Kites offers rental packages that start at $30 for individual items or $60 for a package of board, harness and bars. XL Kites does not rent kiteboarding kites.

For those who want their own equipment, one can purchase an entire kiteboarding pack – kite, harness, board, and bars from XL Kites from approximately $1,500-$2,200.