Memorial Day is your chance to honor people who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Don’t do it alone. Join the community as it honors those who died and celebrate the safety and freedoms for which they fought.

Kick off the unofficial first day of summer with these events:

Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village

What: Memorial Day Concert Celebration

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin

Cost: Free admission

Info: emeraldgrande.com/events

Celebrate Memorial Day with live music and fireworks on the Destin Harbor. The Good Lookings will perform 7-9 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, Flash Flood will perform 4:30-6:30 p.m., Departure: The Journey Tribute Band will perform 7-9 p.m. and Just Add Fire, a fire-spinning group, will perform at 9 p.m.

Gulf Cemetery

What: Memorial Day ceremony

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Where: 1466 S. County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach

Info: gulfcemetery.org

Gulf Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony, in which it will honor the 125 veterans interred in the cemetery with a service that will include a keynote speech by Major Scott C. Willis, a Special Operations officer on active duty with the United States Air Force. The Girl Scouts of South Walton will post the colors for the event. Cloud 9 Orchestra, a local big band, will play music during the ceremony. The Destin Warbirds will perform a “missing man” flyover formation with a World War II aircraft. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the children present will be provided American flags to place on each of the veterans’ grave sites.

Hunter Amphitheater Pensacola

What: Memorial Day Concert

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: S. Devilliers St., Pensacola

Cost: Free admission

Info: pensacolacivicband.org

The 2nd annual Pensacola Memorial Day Concert features uplifting musical performances from the Pensacola Civic Band, guest appearances and dramatic readings that honor the military service of all men and women in uniform, their families at home and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Several Pearl Harbor survivors will join in this event. In addition, MANNA will be on-site to collect any canned food donations. These donations go to help support the mission of MANNA. To learn more, visit mannahelps.org.

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

What: Concert Under the Stars

When: 6 p.m. gates open, 7 p.m starts Saturday

Where: Northwest Florida State College amphitheater, 100 College Boulevard, Niceville

Cost: $15 tickets

Info: mattiekellyartscenter.org

The Cornell Gunter Coasters will bring its mix of comedy, Doo Wop and blues to the Mattie Kelly Arts Center outdoor amphitheater for a concert under the stars. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Seating is available in fixed seats at the amphitheater or guests can bring lawn chairs or blankets to set up on the lawn. Coolers are permitted. Free parking is available in the Mattie Kelly Arts Center main parking lot.

The Village of Baytowne Wharf

What: Memorial Day Celebration

When: Saturday-Monday

Where: 9100 Baytowne Boulevard, Miramar Beach

Cost: Free admission

Info: baytownewharf.com

Start your summer with a Memorial Day weekend celebration at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. It features live music from 3HG from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Sunday will featuring a variety of events such as face-painting, balloon animals, a stilt walker and lawn games 6-9 p.m.; live music 7-9 p.m.; and a patriotic fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. At 7 p.m. Monday, Sandestin veterans will present a Memorial Day program in honor of the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces.

The Henderson

What: Memorial Day Seafood Boil, Poolside BBQ

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday Seafood Boil, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday Poolside BBQ.

Where: 200 Henderson Resort Way, Destin

Cost: $35 adults, $15 children

Info: hendersonbeachresort.com

Bring your family for a poolside seafood boil with sides on Saturday and a traditional poolside barbecue Sunday.

Unity Park, Eglin Air Force Base

What: Gate to Gate Memorial Run

When: 6:30 a.m. in place, 7 a.m. race starts Saturday

Where: Unity Park, 188-312 Chinquapin Drive, Eglin Air Force Base

Cost: $40

Info: runsignup.com

Run or walk in the 32nd annual Gate to Gate Run, a 4.4-mile race at Eglin Air Force Base. The event is open to the public. It includes a free children’s run at 9 a.m., free food, free massages, live music and an awards presentation.

Other Events:

• Kick off Memorial Day weekend with Dog Harmony, 655 Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach, at Wag the Flag 5-7 tonight. The event includes music, refreshments, a bone-shaped dog pool, contest for Most Patriotic Pup and bobbing for hot dogs.

• Fat Tuesday at Sandestin in the Village of Baytowne Wharf will feature a live DJ Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights starting at 9 p.m. Fat Tuesday is at 132 Fisherman’s Cove, Miramar Beach.

• Gringo Fife will perform at Lulu’s Destin 5-9 p.m. Monday at 4607 Legendary Marina Drive, Destin.

• The Pearl Hotel will host special food and drink specials Memorial Day weekend at Havana Beach Bar & Grill, 63 Main St., Rosemary Beach. For more information, visit The Pearl RB Facebook page.