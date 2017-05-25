By Sharon Dooley Daily News Contributing Writer

My husband, Paul Dooley, and I decided to celebrate an important anniversary; we moved to Northwest Florida 30 years ago this month. To mark the occasion, we dined at Bella Sera Bistro in the HarborWalk Village on a beautiful Friday evening.

The food

From the first bite to the last, I found true Italian-inspired flavors. So many chefs over-infuse their Italian cuisine with garlic, and other flavors diffuse.

Executive Chef Lorenzo Klink not only respects the flavors of tomatoes and basil, he also creates meals that highlight each ingredient to its optimal taste.

Our waiter brought us the in-house bread, topped before baking with sea salt and rosemary.

We selected meatballs as a starter. I could not pry from our waiter or the chef the recipe for the meatballs other than they are made with beef. Layered in a fine tomato marinara, the inside of the meatballs is light and almost fluffy.

I craved a salad, so I selected the house salad with the house vinaigrette dressing. The dressing adds just enough flavor but doesn’t overwhelm the fresh greens, tomatoes and Kalamata olives.

Paul chose an entree of rigatoni Ciociara, featuring Italian sausage, two types of mushrooms, Parmesan cheese in a pink sauce.

“It’s al dente,” Paul said. “This has cream, also.” The sausage flavor came through, providing an almost smoky flavor.

I my entree order of stuffed shells al la Florintina, combined the pasta shells with spinach and ricotta cheese in an Alfredo sauce, sautéed with fresh spinach and Parmesan cheese.

If you love tiramisu, then definitely give it a try for dessert. The showstopper, however, is the milk chocolate piano filled with a white chocolate mousse and berries. I’d go back just to try some of the other desserts with a cup of coffee.

The atmosphere

Many diners came in beach casual. There is seating inside or on a deck, with a view of the Destin East Pass. On that Friday, Nathan Fife entertained us with his tenor vocals and keyboard. He impressed me with his rendition of “The Dock of the Bay.”

The service

Our waiter, Christopher Bos, has lived in Northwest Florida two years longer than Paul and I, although he was 2 years old when he moved to the area. He answered questions and made suggestions, always helpful for someone like me who has food allergies.

A final taste

The meal is a little more expensive than what may be served at an Italian franchise, but the food is worth the cost because of the time and care that goes into each item. Specials are available, and the menu is varied. Bella Sera even offers pizza.

Want to Go?

Bella Sera Bistro is locationed at 2 Harbor Blvd. Suite 200 in Destin. Hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday. For more information call 850-424-6425 or visit bellaseradestin.com