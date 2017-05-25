by Kelly Humprey

On the Emerald Coast, two economic drivers reign supreme: tourism and the military.

At the beach, those interests often intersect as military aircraft take to the sky. Here’s a quick list of five military “birds” you’re likely to see while sunning yourself this summer:

1. The F-35A Lightning II: The Air Force’s version of this fifth-generation stealth fighter jet is a common sight around Eglin Air Force Base, where pilots and maintenance crews are trained. With its distinctive twin tail fins (technically known as vertical stabilizers), this high-tech aircraft is easy to spot as it buzzes by.

“The F-35, like the F-22, is very easy to fly,” said Col. Paul Moga, the commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing. “It’s a highly complex, complicated, very capable airframe.”

While you might hear the F-35 before you see it (its noise level is a bit higher than other jets), don’t expect most locals like Tony Hughes, a former 33rd Fighter Wing Honorary Commander, to complain.

“It’s the sound of freedom,” said he said.

2. If you see a black helicopter zipping overhead while at the beach, the odds are good that it’s a UH-60 Black Hawk. These versatile workhorses are flown by a number of military units and are employed for everything from transporting Special Operations teams to serving as the launching pad for military parachute jumps.

The Black Hawk has four main rotor blades and four tail rotors. Its design is long and sleek, and it can carry up to 11 people. The helicopter often flies low to the ground, and can hover over water for a considerable time.

Sadly, this aircraft has a tragic association for many Emerald Coast residents after one crashed during a training mission near Navarre in 2015. Seven Marines and four members of the Louisiana Air National Guard were killed.

3. One of the most unusual looking aircraft beachgoers are likely to see is the CV-22 Osprey, which features the vertical takeoff and landing ability of a helicopter along with the long range flying ability and speed of a turbo-prop airplane. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see members of Hurlburt Field’s 8th Special Operations conducting training missions over the Gulf, whipping up the surf as they hover just a few dozen feet above the water.

With its helicopter-esque body and wide, tiltrotor wings, the Osprey is easy to recognize. Just don’t blink when you look up in the sky. As one crew member told the Daily News, this bird takes off “like a bat out of hell.”

4. If you’re looking for the biggest bird on the beach block, look no further than the MC-130 Combat Talon II. Just ask 4-year-old Carson Lester.

Last summer, local photographer Kansas Pitts was doing a photo shoot with Carson and his family at Stallworth Preserve in Santa Rosa Beach when a Combat Talon II “photobombed” a picture of Carson by the water. Pitts posted the photo on social media, where members of Hurlburt’s 15th Special Operations Squadron discovered it and invited Carson and the photographer and their families to visit the base to get a glimpse of a Talon II up close.

5. Unfortunately, there are times at the beach when the U.S. Coast Guard has to respond to an emergency. When that happens, the folks at Coast Guard Station Destin may call upon Coast Guard Station New Orleans to dispatch an HH-65 Dolphin helicopter.

Fort Walton Beach businessman Ken Wright, a retired Coast Guard chief warrant officer, said the search-and-rescue aircraft is ideal for short range missions.

“It’s fast, and if someone gets in trouble you can get to the them quickly,” Wright said.

Interestingly, the Dolphins weren’t always painted the familiar orange that you see now.

“Back in the day, they were painted white for most uses, but orange for the ones that were used on Coast Guard ice breakers in the Arctic Ocean, since you couldn’t see a white helicopter with all that snow,” he said. “At some point, they just decided there was no point in having two colors, so they painted them all orange.”