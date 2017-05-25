by Annie Blanks

Another day, another “best of” list for Grayton Beach.

The coastal town sandwiched between Watercolor and Blue Mountain Beach on Scenic Highway 30A has been named the fourth best beach in America by Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, aka “Dr. Beach.”

“This beach boasts of its sugar-white sand and emerald green water where development has been restrained so big sand dunes still dominate the landscape,” Leatherman wrote. “At the same time, all the amenities of great restaurants and accommodations are close by in the old town of Grayton Beach or Seaside.”

Leatherman, a coastal expert, author and professor at Florida International University, has been putting out the list of Top 10 Beaches in America since 1991. His 50-point criteria includes sand softness, size of breaking waves and number of sunny days.

Siesta Beach in Sarasota topped the beach list.

Top 10 Beaches 2017 TOP 10 BEACHES 1. Siesta Beach-Sarasota 2. Kapalua Bay Beach-Maui, Hawaii 3. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach-Outer Banks of North Carolina 4. Grayton Beach State Park-Santa Rosa Beach 5. Coopers Beach-Southampton, New York 6. Coast Guard Beach-Cape Cod, Massachusetts 7. Caladesi Island State Park-Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida 8. Hapuna Beach State Park-Big Island, Hawaii 9. Coronado Beach-San Diego, California 10. Beachwalker Park-Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Grayton Beach also made Leatherman’s list in 2016. In April, the website onlyinyourstate.com named Grayton Beach one of the “coolest” towns in the United States.

The latest distinction comes as no surprise to Richard Veldman, owner of Rivard of South Walton, a short-term rental company in Grayton Beach.

“We’re totally surrounded by state land on three sides and the Gulf of Mexico on the other,” he said. “Another thing we have is the Western Lake, which interacts with the Gulf of Mexico. Kids can go out there and play in it even when there’s red flags on the beach.”

Veldman said he also suspects the town’s relative lack of development contributes to its ranking.

“We have turn-of-the-century homes standing next to brand new homes, so it’s kind of an eclectic mix of all the new and the old,” he said. “And for a lot of years there were a lot of people that would stay here and not tell anybody about it cause it was such a well-kept secret. But the word has certainly gotten out that’ it’s one of the nicest destinations, especially for children and families.”

David Demarest, director of communications for Visit South Walton, said he was excited Grayton Beach had made the list.

“It is definitely one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, as are all the beaches in South Walton,” he said. “It has beautiful natural areas, recreational opportunities including the new snorkel reefs, and is just a pristine stretch of sand. It’s a great representative of Visit South Walton.”

And Andy McKoski, owner of Chiringo restaurant in Grayton Beach, praised the town’s eclectic characteristics.

“It’s one of the most funky, genuine beaches on 30A,” McKoski said. “It’s a great combination of new and old. Iit’s got some really cool new architecture … and the people who inhabit Grayton are as eclectic as the architecture.”