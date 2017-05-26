By Savannah Vasquez | 315-4412 | @destinlogsav | Svasquez@thedestinlog.com

There’s a new face on the Destin harbor and although he’s not a fisherman he is selling fish – glass fish that is. Dave Magee has just opened a glassblowing kiosk at the HarborWalk Village and said he’s already reeling in both local and visitor’s support.

“People love dolphins, seahorses and stuff like that,” he said. “Growing up here, the inspiration is the sea so most of the things I make are sea-life themed.”

In the evenings Monday through Saturday, you can find Magee at his torch, set up in front of Tropical Smoothie in HarborWalk Village. In front of his kiosk there is always a crowd watching him work and asking him questions.

“That’s kind of the nice thing, you get to talk to everybody,” he said. “You sometimes answer the same questions over and over, but you get to meet a lot of different people.”

Magee said that all of his glass figures and jewelry is made by him, and customers can even order custom pieces that he can make while they wait.

“If someone comes up and wants a customized piece, I can make it in front of them,” he said. “What makes it fun is when someone comes up with a weird idea. The ones that crack me up are the ones that have dogs that are missing a leg; that kind of thing.”

Besides his torch, Magee has a few tools – glass rods and a kiln – but said the most important factor is found in nature.

“The torch primarily is what I use to melt the glass, but I use gravity to shape the glass so the key tool is gravity,” he said.

Magee added that he is mainly a self-taught artist but he was inspired at a very young age by watching his father work.

“I started out when I was 11 years old,” he said. “My father was a scientific glassblower, he made condensers and stuff for medical research. When I was about 15, I realized that my parents weren’t going to buy me a car so I went to the Lucky Snapper and started glassblowing and I just kept doing that all through high school. Before I was 18, I was able to buy myself a brand new car.”

Now, 26 years later, Magee said he is passing down his profession to his own two kids.

“I have a son and a daughter who are eight and 10, and I’ve been teaching them,” he said, laughing, “And I’m not going to buy them a car either.”

Want to go? Dave Magee Glassblowing is located at 66 Harbor Blvd. at the HarborWalk Village in Destin in front of Tropical Smoothie from 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information visit http://dmageeglassblowing.com/ or call 844-331-6468.