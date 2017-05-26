by Jennie McKeon

When brothers Trey and Chris Hearn first opened the Float Brothers float therapy spa in January 2016, they said they wanted to link the business with the military community.

This is why they started a free float therapy program for military veterans who suffer from PTSD.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than finding something you’re passionate about and using it to help people,” said Trey.

The float spa experience is a unique way to relax. Each private float pod has 900 pounds of Epsom salt dissolved into the water, which gives each pod more salinity than the Dead Sea, Trey said. The water’s warmth matches average skin temperature, which allows floaters to lose sense of the water, according to the Hearns. You can also adjust the music or lighting in each room.

“We don’t see it as a cure-all,” said Trey. “We see it as an aid, part of a wellness program. We’re constantly processing things, this helps us take a mental break from it.”

While both brothers have a military background — Trey is an Air Force Reserve officer and Chris is an Air Force veteran — neither have suffered from PTSD. But after their own positive experiences with float therapy, they believed it would help veterans. So they started the program, which allows veterans to float for free during specific times on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The only requirement is to show military I.D. and proof of a PTSD diagnosis. Trey and Chris set aside a specific room for the program — the Patriot room — which has an American flag as well as an ADA-accessible shower.

The PTSD program currently has 80 members. Float Brothers staff use an evaluation form from a psychologist at Hurlburt Field to help track the progress of each member.

“The cool part is, we’re seeing that it really is helping,” Trey said. “They can get away from all of the noise. You feel like you’re in a safe place.”

Trey said the program may not be for everyone, Trey said. However it is ongoing. Trey said he hopes more individuals take advantage of the program even if it’s just one time.

“Helping people is what we’re in business to do,” he said. “We hope people come in with an open mind. Just relax and enjoy yourself.”

Float Brothers is located at 4463 Commons Drive West. For more information, visit floatbrothers.com.