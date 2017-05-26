SummerWild

The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge will hold its SummerWild Camp learning about all things related to wildlife rehabilitation, rescue, species, etc., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 through Aug. 4 at HarborWalk Village for rising 1st grade to rising 5th grade. Cost is $175/week or $35/day and $150/siblings. Military discount is $158/week, $32/day and $135/siblings. Southern Star dolphin cruise $11/person in addition to camp fee.

Please call Susan at 850-830-3933 for reservations and information.

Holy Mackerel Summer Camp

Children entering kindergarten through fifth grade will start each day singing and dancing as we praise God from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5-9 and June 26-30 at Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin. More with Bible study, skits, games, crafts, videos, and snacks. Bring lunch, towel, and sunscreen. $25/registration fee. Cost is $80/session and $60/siblings.

Build A Better World

Preschool through middle school students will explore all things this summer as the Destin Library presents Build A Better World during the summer library program. Activities may include music, art, performing arts, group games, physical challenges, craft projects, experiments, and more. Families are invited to participate with their children.

The Summer Reading Kick-Off Program begins with registration at 3 p.m. June 5. All programs are free and open to the public. Email wrogers@cityofdestin.com with questions.

Musical Theatre Workshop

A musical theatre workshop for youth ages 8th grade through college will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 5-29 at NWFSC’s Mattie Kelly Arts Center. The workshop is taught by NWF professors Allison Everitt (voice), Christa Whittaker (theatre) and Ulli Dunbar (dance). Enrollment is limited to 35 students and Dual Enrollment credit is available. For enrollment information, call 729-5382.

Summer On Stage Theater Camp

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s summer camps for ages four through high school run from June 5 to July 29. Tuition is from $130 per person to $425 plus a $25 registration fee. Payment plans, military, sibling, and multi-camp discounts and scholarships are available. For the full schedule, more information and to register, call 684-0323 or visit www.EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

Emerald Coast Science Center

Exploration, discovery and interest in science for ages 5-10 years from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Emerald Coast Science Center, 31 Memorial Parkway SW in Fort Walton Beach.

Cost per week AM session only is $125/member or $150/non-member. Full day Session is $195/member and $210/non-members. Email kweech@ecscience.orgor call 664-1261.

30A Dancewave

Summer classes and camps begin at 30A Dancewave in Seaside on June 5 at Seaside Neighborhood School. For exact classes and times or to register, visit 30ADancewave.com, call 687-6711 or email catchthe30adancewave@gmail.com.

Audition workshop

DKI Acting Academy and Niceville HS Theater Department will hold open auditions for kids ages 12-17 for “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit,” from 6-8:30 p.m. June 6 in the Niceville High School Auditorium.

Everyone who registers for the Audition Workshop will get a speaking part. Rehearsals will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. The performance is at 7 p.m. June 29 at NHS. Participation fee is $150. For more info visit www.DramaKidsNWF.com or call 737-0413.

Biophilia Center

Summer camp at the Center in Freeport, Totally Turtles, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 7 for children ages 5-12. Cost is $45 per session. Visit www.eowilsoncenter.org to register. For information, call 835-1824.

From Shelves to Shores

The Destin Library and the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance will provide a hands-on science experience for ages 5-12 at 9:30 a.m. June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 14 and 21 at the Library. From Shelves to Shores provides the opportunity for youth to play an active role in the restoration of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Register at the Destin Library, 837-8572, before June 8. No charge to attend.

Destin Library

Tampa Taiko Drums: The Destin Library’s summer reading program will get in rhythm at 3 p.m. June 9 with a performance of Tampa Taiko Drums with Ron Collins and Julius Mendoza. The traditional Japanese drumming ensemble has performed for a vast array of audiences, playing at festivals, concert halls, libraries and schools. Pre-register beginning May 26.

Pete the Cat: The Destin Library will host Pete the Cat Extravaganzas at 3:30 p.m. June 20 and July 11 in celebration of James Dean’s (creator and illustrator) and Eric Litwin’s (story by) popular literary creation. Join in a rip roaring time reading, singing, dancing and “all things Pete the Cat” and make merry with the many adventures of “Pete.” Crafts and activities will also be included. Preregister children grades one through three at 837-8572.

Captain Pickle: Capt. Pickle will read some of his favorite stories to children grades 1-3 at 3:30 p.m. June 27 and July 25. Preregister at 837-8572.

Captain Pickle (AKA: Destin’s own Dill Beaty) has been telling tales for decades to children by reading stories in a unique way. Among Captain Pickle’s favorite authors are Margaret Wise Brown, Eric Carle and Maurice Sendak. Since 2002, Dill Beaty has been the cartoonist for the Destin Log delighting readers with his accurate yet humorous depiction of life along the Emerald Coast.

Mother/Daughter Yoga Retreat

Designed for mothers and daughters to break barriers, build bridges, and strengthen their bond while creating memories to last a lifetime, this retreat June 9-11 will involve individual and partner yoga practices, themed discussions, walks in the woods and trust building exercises. No yoga experience necessary.

For more information call 850-678-8498 or visit www.sunshineyogastudio.com.

Summer Day Camp

Graduating kindergartners to graduating fifth graders will participate in daily worship and message, dancing, karaoke, arts and crafts, outdoor play, daily fitness activity and lots of gym games from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12-Aug. 4 at Destin Life Center, 200 Beach Drive. Bring your lunch, comfortable clothes and shoes.

Cost is $100 per week, per camper; $60 additional camper siblings (fee includes snack and a camp T-shirt). Call Kim Parker at 837-2021 or email kparker@destinumc.org.

Drama Kids Summer Camps

Confidence, creativity, magic and mystery are the themes of Drama Kids summer camps for ages 6-12. They will work on improvisation, script writing, and magic and put on a free performance for family and friends at the end of the week.

Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12-16 and 26-30 at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1601 27th St. in Niceville. Camp in Destin will be June 19-23 at Crafts Happen, 305 Mountain Drive. Fee is $150/week. For more info visit www.DramaKidsNWF.com or call 850-737-0413.

Skating Center

Fort Walton Skating Center on Racetrack Road has free passes for kids 10 and under. The parents go to kidsskatefree.com/fortwaltonskate and sign up children. They get two free passes emailed to them per child every week to come skating.

Kids’ Art Camp

The Arts and Design Society’s “Kids’ Art Camp” has classes with clay artistry and feature a different medium each day, including drawing, painting, and other media. Each week ends with an art show and reception for the families, during the second half of Friday’s class. The cost for each of the week-long sessions is $70/child ($60/children of ADSO members). Pre-register by June 16 for June sessions and by July 7 for July sessions. To register, call 244-1271 or visit www.artsdesignsociety.org.

Yoga Day Camp

Ages 6-12 can join the kids commUNITY and explore yoga postures, breath work, meditation, visualizations, relaxation, arts and crafts, partner yoga, cooperative group games, and fun from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26-29 at Yoga Junkie Studios, 1157 John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Cost is $100/ days or $30/per day. Bring a snack. Register at www.yogajunkiestudio.com or call 279-6980.

Nature ROCKS

The Biophilia Center and Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation present Music, Nature, and The Arts from 9 a.m. 2 p.m. July 17-21 and July 24-28 for grades one to eight. Campers are to bring a peanut free snack, lunch, and drink every day. All sunscreen and bug spray should be applied before they arrive at the Biophilia Center.

Alfonso Academy

Alfonso Academy, 12598 U.S. Hwy. 98, Unit 104, in Miramar Beach, will offer intensive programs this year from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17-21 focusing on various genres of dance including jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, musical theatre, dance improvisation and dance conditioning. There will be guest artists and a closing showcase.

Girls’ camp

“Wonderfully Made” camp for girls will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 19-21 in Sandestin. The camp is for teenage girls looking to gain confidence through knowledge of health and wellness. For prices and to save your spot, visit pacebfit@gmail.com.

Destin Community Center

The following events will be held during the summer at the Destin Community Center unless noted. Pre-registration is required. Register early, as space is limited, at www.cityofdestin.com or at the Center. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information.

‒ Open Gym/Game Room: For ages 10 and up basketball/volleyball court, ping pong/foosball/air hockey and pool tables.

‒ Dodgeball: Ages 8-14 play from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

‒ Youth Gardening Camp: Camp for ages 5-12 will be held from 1-2 p.m. May 30-June 1 at the Destin Community Center. Participants will plant for themselves and areas around the Community Center. Fee is $30/non-residents and $20/residents.

‒ Camp: For ages 3-6 will be held May 30-June 1 from 10-11 a.m. and from 12-1 p.m. for ages 7-13. Fee is $20/non-residents and $15/residents.

‒ Youth Soccer Camp: Camp for ages 3-6 will be held from 10-11 a.m. and from 12-1 p.m. for ages 8-13 May 30-June 1 at the Destin Community Center. The camps will focus on the basics of soccer. The fee is $20/non-residents and $15/residents. Space is limited. Please register at the Destin Community Center.

‒ Kids’ Camp: Camp for ages 5-12 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon weekly Monday-Friday, beginning June 5 with the Great Escape. The camp will consist of games, crafts, swim days, structured playtime and snacks. Comfortable clothes and tennis shoes are required. The weekly fee is $50/resident and $65/non-resident. Supervision is available from noon-1 p.m. at an extra fee of $10/resident and $15/non-resident for the entire week. A cold lunch must be provided if staying the extra hour.

‒ Tennis Camp: Ages 5-9 learn the basics of serving, backhand, and forehand from 9-11 a.m. June 5 and 7 and for ages 10-15 June 6 and 8 at Buck Destin Park. Fee is $20/resident and $25/non-resident.

‒ Basketball Camp: Ages 5-14 learn fundamentals of passing, dribbling, shooting and sportsmanship from 1-2:30 p.m. June 5, 7 and 9. Wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes.

‒ Indoor Hockey Camp: Ages 9-14 from 1-2:30 p.m. June 6 and 8. Fee is $20/resident and $25/non-resident.

‒ Cooking and Serving: Youth ages 8-15 plan and prepare a luncheon from 12-3 p.m. June 13-15 and July 11-13. Cost is $50/resident and $60/non-resident.

‒ Golf Camp: Ages 7-15 learn how to drive, chip and putt from 9-11 a.m. June 13 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 at Golf Garden. Cost is $40/resident and $50/non-resident.

‒ Babysitting Safety Course: Courses for ages 11 through 15 will be held from 1-4 p.m. June 14 and July 26. Each student will be certified in CPR and First Aid. Cost $45/resident and $50/non-resident.

‒ Kids’ Night Out: Ages 5-12 will have a night full of games, movies and pizza from 6-9 p.m. June 16 (Super Mario Night) and July 14 (Star Wars). Prizes for best dressed (costume friendly). Fee is $25/resident and $30/non-resident.

‒ Dodge Ball Camp: Ages 9-14 learn official rules, techniques and strategies from 1-2:30 p.m. June 20-22 and July 18-20. Cost is $20/resident and $30/non-resident.

‒ Tumbling Camp: Learn the basics of tumbling from 1-3 p.m. TBA. Fee is $30/resident and $35/non-resident.

‒ Redbird Art Experience: Use a variety of recycled materials to express your creative side for ages 5 and up from 1:30-3 p.m. June 23. Fee is $20/resident and $25/non-resident.

‒ Dance Camp w/ Michael “Turboh” Burton: Learn hip-hop styles June 26-28. Ages 6-11 from 1-2 p.m. and ages 12+ from 2-3 p.m. Fee is $30/resident and $35/non-resident.

‒ Cheerleading Camp w/Omega Cheer: Get ready for middle school try-outs with strength training, stretching and flexibility, balance and endurance for ages 10-15 from 1-3 p.m. daily June 26-30. Fee is $55/resident and $60/non-resident.

‒ Pewee Cheer Camp w/middle school: Ages 5-9 improve coordination, enthusiasm, team spirit and self-confidence from 1-3 p.m. TBA. Fee is $35/resident and $45/non-resident.

‒ Big Truck Day: See all the trucks in the parking lot from 9-11 a.m. July 28. No charge.

‒ Volleyball Camp: Ages 9-14 will learn ball control, spiking, setting, and passing from 1-3 p.m. TBA. Fee is $25/resident and $35/non-resident.