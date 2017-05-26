A few people have told me that they read the Talking Tourism column each week, but are a little puzzled by my references to Millennials, Boomers and Zoomers. Fair comment, so I’ll try to explain.

Much as we like to think we’re all the same in our outlooks and approach to traveling, we’re not. There are all sorts of influences on our opinions, but for those of us in tourism and hospitality marketing, we have to make a few generalizations. One of the easiest ways is by dividing the travelers into generations as it’s been found that’s a pretty accurate way to predict how people will behave, what their likes and dislikes are, and how we can best appeal to them. Obviously, the lines between the generations are blurred and, of course, it’s dangerous to overgeneralize how people behave. If you Google the subject you’ll be overwhelmed by academic and not-so-learned opinions.

There are really four generations that are doing the traveling these days. Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, so they are now in their early 70s to early 60s. Younger ones are often referred to as Zoomers — Boomers with zip! GenXers were born between 1965 and 1978, so they are in their late-30s to early 50s. Millennials were born between 1979 and 1996, so they are in their early 20s to mid-30s. Lastly, Centennials, born from 1997 and after, are teens and younger.

Boomers have for the past few years been the dominant force in buying travel, but Millennials are now a larger group both in numbers and economic impact, which is why so much is talked about them.

People’s habits tend to reflect the time in which they grew up, so Boomers are often driven by achievement. They were the Rock ‘n’ Roll generation; they “lived to work.” Boomers want to travel in a style that matches their achievements and what they worked for.

GenXers want work/life balance, so they work to live, if you like. This is the MTV generation. They experienced the introduction of computers into their school life. They want what they want and want it now, but struggle to pay for it. This is the brand-name, designer-label generation.

Millennials have strong views. They are the Facebook, smartphone generation. They blur the lines between work and leisure; they are experts at multi-tasking. The “experience” is all-important, as is sharing that with their social media contacts.

The next big disruptive influence will be Centennials. These folks are just entering the workplace but are having a large influence on their parents’ travel plans, so they can’t be ignored by the travel and hospitality industry. In the next three years this group will account for 40 percent of all consumer disposable income. They were born traveling.

Centennials are globally aware and technologically aware — always connected. They are totally comfortable with the online-connected environment. Their interest in destinations thankfully includes Florida (high on the list) but also ranks Iceland, Italy and Antarctica as must visit places.

Remember, there’s always a younger generation, and they’re always different!

Martin Owen is an independent consultant to the tourism industry and owner of Owen Organization in Shalimar. Readers can email questions to martin@owenorganization.com.