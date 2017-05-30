By Savannah Vasquez | 315-4412 | @destinlogsav | Svasquez@thedestinlog.com

If you like the slower things in life, a leisurely day on a catamaran might be just the thing for you. Captain Jambo’s, located on the Choctawhatchee Bay just off of Crab Island in Destin offers hourly tours on their 27-foot stiletto catamaran that take the slow route to enjoying Destin’s subtle beauty.

“A sailboat is the best way to experience the water,” said Captain Jambo’s owner Jason King.

“It’s big enough to enjoy with a group and you are close to the water,” added co-owner Melissa Richmond. “You don’t have to have a loud engine the whole time either so that makes it more relaxing.”

King and Richmond launched Captain Jambo’s last year and offer by-the-hour tours for up to six people on their catamaran including dolphin and snorkeling tours. The tours can be private or shared, meaning you can book it up with your own friends and family or jump on a boat with another group to share the cost.

When asked about pricing, Richmond said it depends on the tour package you choose and how many hours you wish to go out for.

“We have two to seven-hour private tours and we have a list of activities that you can put together to make a specialized tour,” she said. “It starts out at $112 per hour and goes down from there. It comes out to less than $20 per person per hour though so it’s really more affordable – I think it’s more affordable than most people realize.”

As for the business name, Richmond said it was a creative process.

“Jambo means hello in Swahili,” explained Richmond. “And it’s also our names, the J-A for Jason, the M for Melissa and the B and O for our son Bodhi.”

Want to Go?

Captain Jambo’s is located at 109 Calhoun Ave. in Destin. In addition to sailing trips on the catamaran, Captain Jambo’s also offers parasailing tours on their speed boat. For more information visit www.captainjambos.com or call 850-888-8359.