by Abraham Galvan

Southern Living is branching out beyond the magazine industry and has chosen Destin as one of their first locations to do so.

Southern Living opened their second store nationwide on Friday at Destin Commons. The first Southern Living retail store opened in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2016.

The store carries southern-inspired fashion clothing, beauty products, food items, home décor and gardening.

“Destin is a growing resort city and that is exactly what we are looking for,” said Dixie Minatra, the store’s operations director. “We have an opportunity to showcase merchandise that Southern Living Magazine endorses.”

Minatra said visitors walked into the store before it even opened and wondered why they haven’t seen this store before elsewhere.

“We have customers who are visiting Destin wondering if we are going to expand in their cities.” she said.

The new store will include merchandise that have been featured in Southern Living magazine, including products from 1818 Farms, Charleston Tea, Face To Face, Lamon Luther, Love Cookies, Merry Cheese Crisps, Natural Life, Prayer Bowls, Uwharrie Chair Co., and Sugarboo Designs.

Destin Commons’ Marketing Director Heather Ruiz said the magazine is very popular in Destin and is always covering the Emerald Coast.

“The store was interested in our area because we are a hub city for southern tourist.” Ruiz said. “A lot of visitors from the southern states like to vacation here.”

Ruiz said the retail store will also host many cooking, interior design and gardening learning events.

“It will be more of an interactive experience for customers,” she said. “You will experience the southern living life in person.”

The store is located in the original section of Destin Commons, just south of the AMC movie theater and next to Sunset Shoes.