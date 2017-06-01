By Brenda Shoffner Northwest Florida Daily News

I wasn’t sure what to expect from Al’s Beach Club & Burger Bar. It sounded fun, and it was.

The food

Al’s manages to keep its menu simple and offer some variety at the same time.

As you would expect with a place that calls itself a burger bar, the two top items on the menu are Al’s Hamburger and Al’s Cheeseburger.

However, Al’s also serves an Island Chicken Sandwich, a tuna burger and three entree-size salads — summer salad, blackened tuna salad and chicken salad.

We chose as our entrees Al’s Cheeseburger and the Island Chicken Sandwich.

The burger comes with pickle, lettuce, red onion, tomato relish served on the side and your choice of American, cheddar, pepper jack or Swiss cheese. We picked cheddar.

You may make your burger a “jumbo” by adding another patty for $2 more, which we did. We also had avocado added to it.

Other extra toppings available include bacon, jalapenos and caramelized mushrooms and onions.

I considered adding bacon, too, but decided not to because the Island Chicken Sandwich toppings include bacon, grilled pineapple, cilantro and sweet chili soy sauce.

We cut the sandwiches in half so each of us could try them. Both sandwiches were well-cooked and delicious.

I liked the chicken sandwich more, and my guest liked the hamburger more but both were good.

I especially enjoyed the grilled pineapple on the chicken sandwich and the bacon, too.

The tomato relish that came with the burger was tasty. I would skip adding avocado — which was puree, not slices — the next time and use the relish instead.

We shared an order of fries, which are hand-cut and served Cajun-style or regular. We got regular, and my guest thought they were excellent. He’s pretty particular about fries, so it was high praise.

Other sides available include sweet potato chips, mac and cheese, broccoli slaw and seasonal fruit.

We shared a summer salad, which is a combination of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, avocado puree, dried cranberries, candied pecans and shredded cheese. It’s served with a delicious balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Al’s brags about its hand-spun classic milkshakes so, of course, we ordered two of their signature shakes — Key Lime Pie for my guest and Chocolate Strawberry for myself. The other signature shake is Georgia Peach Cobbler. These are in addition to the usual chocolate, strawberry and vanilla flavors.

This was where the only misstep of the meal occurred. Both shakes were delicious, but I ended up with a classic strawberry instead of the chocolate strawberry. We weren’t charged incorrectly; the server simply misheard my order.

Al’s also offers “adult” milkshakes featuring rum, bourbon and vodka. Daiquiris, wine, bottled beer and draft beer are also available as well as soft drinks and iced tea.

The atmosphere

Al’s Beach Club is an open-air eatery right on the beach at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.

There is a variety of seating — at the bar, at tables, conversation alcoves — and it’s all under cover.

We didn’t know until we arrived there was a volleyball tournament going on at the beach, but it only made the atmosphere more lively and fun.

The view was great, too, even though it was so breezy that the water was rough and red flags were flying.

The service

All orders are placed and paid for at the bar.

If you choose to sit at the bar, food is brought to you there. If you choose to sit elsewhere, which we did, you receive a numbered “tracker” that tells servers where you are, and they bring your food to the table.

I had expected to wait a while for our food because Al’s was so busy with event spectators, so I was pleasantly surprised when it came out in what seemed like no time at all.

A final taste

We had a fun time and fun meal at Al’s Beach Club & Burger Bar.

Want to Go? Al’s Beach Club & Burger Bar is located at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway SE at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. For more information call 850-226-4100. Hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m. daily.