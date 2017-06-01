Art in the Park is back at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park starting June 9, 9 a.m.–2 p.m with a watercolor class.

Join local artist Carol Dickson for an opportunity to create your own beautiful work of art. Class fees are $25 and include all materials needed. Regular park admission applies and is paid at ranger station on the day of class.

All classes need a minimum of five participants to occur. Classes are limited to 10 participants and participants must be at least 12 years of age.

Registration is due seven days before class date and can be done in the park store or online at www.topsailparkfriends.org. The park store is open seven days a week 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Future dates for Art in the Park include basket weaving on July 7 and Sept. 8 for $35 each. Watercolor classes will be on June 9, Aug. 4 and Oct. 13 for $25.

A different theme and technique are used each class. For more information about Art in the Park, email friendsofthsp@gmail.com. For more information about the Friends of Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, please visit: www.topsailparkfriends.org

To learn more about the park, please visit: https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Topsail-Hill

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park is at 7525 W. Scenic Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, (main entrance located .25 mile south of Hwy 98)