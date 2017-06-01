Movies in the Park: Beginning June 3, Uptown Station at 99 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach will begin its six-week Movies in the Park Summer Series. The community is invited to re-live the old time drive-in movie experience at Uptown Station’s Central Park. Movies will take place every other Saturday in June and July, and the first Saturday in August. Movies begin tentatively at 7:30 p.m. or dark, whichever occurs first. All attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. Movies in the Park are complimentary to attend. Scheduled are June 3, “Moana”; June 17, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; July 1, “Beauty & The Beast” (2017); July 15, “Finding Dory”; July 29, “Sing”; Aug. 5, “Monster Trucks.”

Dance concert: The Alfonso Academy presents its Soul to Sole 2017 Dance Concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Linkside Exhibit Hall at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, Sandestin Blvd. North 218, Miramar Beach. The performance showcases Daytime and Evening Program students and includes the award-winning pre-professional dance company, New Light Dance Project. This one-night event is free to attend and open to the public. Call 460-3264.

Billy Bowlegs:

Friday

3 p.m. The festival begins at Fort Walton Landing Park on Brooks Street.

4-7 p.m.: Captain Davy and the Crossbones will present their unique combination of magic, balloon-sculpting, music and pirate-themed contests.

6 p.m.: There will be a “Defense of the City” demonstration from Reed’s Raiders.

7 p.m. Capt. Billy and his Krewe will dock at the Landing for their reconnaissance mission and a skirmish with the Mayor and Reed’s Raiders.

7:30 p.m.: Regional favorites, the Rowdies, will perform from 7:30 p.m. until the festival closes after the fireworks.

9 p.m. The traditional fireworks celebration, sponsored by CenturyLink, will begin.

Saturday

11 a.m.: The festival grounds open for a day filled with pirate revelry and music, with another performance from Captain Davy & the Crossbones.

2 p.m.: The Bowlegs Krewe is expected to attack the City at about 2 pm. Let’s see if Mayor Rynearson will succeed in repelling Captain Billy’s invasion this year.

6 p.m. The festival will close.

Monday

7 p.m.: The Billy Bowlegs Torchlight Parade, sponsored by Wind Creek Atmore, will guide floats from First Street up Eglin Parkway, with crowds yelling for beads and throws from the festive floats.

Jazz Jam: The Matt McCarty Quintet hosts a jazz jam Sunday June 4, from 7-10 p.m. at the new Funky Blues Shack located at 34902 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Destin. Whether playing jazz standards or new original tunes, they put their own unique style on the music to keep it fresh and exciting every week. Admission is FREE for all. Find out more at http://www.facebook.com/MattsJazzJam or call 850-424-6650.

Rock the Docks: Make this summer a hit! Rock the docks every Saturday on at HarborWalk Village with free concerts from 7-9 p.m. at the main stage. This Saturday, June 3rd, check out the band The Moon Lagoons.

Sunday Cinema: The Village of Baytowne Wharf will host a weekly Sunday Cinema event on the Events Plaza Lawn. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy free movies beginning at 8 p.m. each Sunday throughout the summer.

Movie Listings:

June 4 | Frozen

June 11 | The Secret Life of Pets

June 18 | The BFG

June 25 | The Angry Birds Movie