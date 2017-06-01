By Savannah Evanoff | 315-4406 | @savannahenwfdn | sevanoff@nwfdailynews.com

Prepare to have your shivers timbered.

No “Ahoy, matey” will go unanswered at the Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival this weekend at Fort Walton Landing Park on Brooks Street in downtown. It will begin Friday with a skirmish between the Fort Walton Beach Reed’s Raiders and the Billy Bowlegs crew along with live music and fireworks; continue Saturday with a second battle and music; and conclude Monday night with lots of loot tossed during the Billy Bowlegs Torchlight Parade down Eglin Parkway.

Families are welcome to channel their inner pirates, as the festival will feature The Pirates’ Lair, a watering hole for adults, and the Pirate Play Zone, a large children’s activities area available for $15 a day.

Although the traditions are the same, a new mayor will lead the Raiders in defending Fort Walton Beach against Billy Bowlegs and his buccaneers. As a former bomber pilot and weapons test engineer, Mayor Dick Rynearson said he has a “BIG plan.”

“I can’t reveal my BIG plan, lest that dastardly Billy Bowlegs gets wind of it and plans his invasion accordingly,” Rynearson said. “The city will not go down easily.

“Since this is my first year as mayor, I’m extra excited. I’ve always been the observer, and now I’ll actually be part of the action.”

Rynearson also guarantees this year’s parade will be bigger than ever.

Rynearson answered a few questions about his first time taking on Billy Bowlegs.

What is your role during the festival?

Friday night, I’m the Camp Walton days civic leader. So I’m period-appropriate 1850s, 1860s dressed, and I’m here to cheer on the Raiders. On Saturday, I’m the modern-day mayor, and Captain Billy’s coming on shore to take over the town and, of course, I don’t want that.

Camp Walton would not have had a mayor in 1850s and ‘60s, but they would’ve had a civic leader. I’m there to cheer on the militia, boost their morale, remind them that they’re defending us all and the future of Camp Walton rests in their hands.

Keep ‘em pumped up so they defend us very well Friday night. And, we will. We will prevail over Billy on Friday night. There are more details, but I can’t share. We don’t want that to be pre-announced … The best I can say is the Reed’s Raiders and the mayor will prevail Friday night. Captain Billy will not take over the city.

How was your first experience with the Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival?

We moved here in the mid ‘70s, courtesy of the Air Force. I was an Air Force captain at the time … Our family was young then, and we took the family to The Landing and we watched, now they’re the Reed’s Raiders, but at that time, the city militia tried to stand off Billy … We enjoyed it; we thought it was just a fun thing to do, very family-oriented. It was certainly a very positive experience for our family.

Then we moved away, and I came back to live permanently in 1981 … Bowlegs has certainly been apart of the city’s culture and been apart of our experience for a long, long time.

Do you have any special memories or things that stand out from Bowlegs?

The memory that stood out the most — and one that will not be repeated — was the year where they built a fort, a building out in the Sound. It had explosives around it and at a certain point, the fort blew up. It was pre-planned; it was supposed to do that.

My recollection is the explosion was dramatic enough that it cracked a few windows in the town. It was a much bigger boom than anyone had anticipated. No one got hurt, but it was a very dramatic explosion. I think that was the last year they did that. Everyone there was “ooh,” “aah.” It was a spectacular moment.

Why do you think this festival is important to the community?

I view this just as I view the Fourth of July fireworks, as a necessary thing for the city to do so the citizens take time to relax and enjoy themselves. We all get caught up in our everyday lives, and everything seems to be so busy, so many things that you have to go do and time schedules that have to be kept, everyday responsibilities that consume everyone’s lives. So if we can just take a few days every year to kick back and relax and enjoy the place we live.

Are you familiar with pirate lingo?

A little bit. A lot of “Aarghs” and “mateys.” You’ll hear a lot of that on Friday and Saturday.

Ye schedule

Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival Schedule

Friday

• 3 p.m. The festival begins at Fort Walton Landing Park on Brooks Street.

• 4-7 p.m.: Captain Davy and the Crossbones will present their unique combination of magic, balloon-sculpting, music and pirate-themed contests.

• 6 p.m.: There will be a “Defense of the City” demonstration from Reed’s Raiders.

• 7 p.m. Capt. Billy and his Krewe will dock at the Landing for their reconnaissance mission and a skirmish with the Mayor and Reed’s Raiders.

• 7:30 p.m.: Regional favorites, the Rowdies, will perform from 7:30 p.m. until the festival closes after the fireworks.

• 9 p.m. The traditional fireworks celebration, sponsored by CenturyLink, will begin.

More:

• Take advantage of the free park-and-ride shuttle service sponsored by EC Rider and Uptown Station. Park at the pick-up and drop-off locations at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church behind Fort Walton Beach City Hall or at Uptown Station on Eglin Parkway. The shuttle will drop you off on the west end of Brooks Street, a short walk from the Landing. The service will run 5-10 p.m. Friday.

• The Pirate’s Lair, sponsored by Timber Creek Distillery, is 5- 9 p.m. Friday. Purchase a $25 wristband for bottomless draft beer and samples of some of Timber Creek Distillery’s newest brands.

Saturday

• 11 a.m.: The festival grounds open for a day filled with pirate revelry and music, with another performance from Captain Davy & the Crossbones.

• 2 p.m.: The Bowlegs Krewe is expected to attack the City at about 2 pm. Let’s see if Mayor Rynearson will succeed in repelling Captain Billy’s invasion this year.

• 6 p.m. The festival will close.

More:

• From noon to 4 p.m., the Bowlegs Beer Tour will feature a variety of craft beer samplings, along with special offerings from Props Craft Brewery. Purchase advance tickets for $25 at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $30 at the festival.

• The festival will feature entertainment on the main stage throughout, and will offer a large kids’ Pirate Play Zone sponsored by PMI. Kids’ bracelets, allowing unlimited access to all the children’s attractions, are $15 per day. Attractions will include the rock wall, Euro-Bungee, and Space Walk of Fort Walton and Crestview interactive attractions.

• The park-and-ride shuttle service detailed above runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday

If you found yourself three sheets to the wind Saturday, or are just tired, no worries. Sunday is the day on which pirates and citizens rest.

Monday

7 p.m.: The Billy Bowlegs Torchlight Parade, sponsored by Wind Creek Atmore, will guide floats from First Street up Eglin Parkway, with crowds yelling for beads and throws from the festive floats. Local businesses, organizations and family groups are invited to join the cavalcade. Pre-register your float at FWBChamber.com.