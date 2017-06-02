By Abraham Galvan | 315-4445 | @destinlogabe | agalvan@thedestinlog.com

The Big Red Truck has hit another milestone with the opening of its first free-standing restaurant at the Destin harbor.

The Big Red Grill, which had its grand opening on Thursday, will serve up local favorites like fresh fish tacos and harbor-q tacos.

The Big Red Grill’s journey started in 2013, when Casey and Jami Jones decided to offer fresh seafood items through their Big Red Truck food truck that sets up shop throughout Northwest Florida.

“The truck is so busy with events and catering so our next logical step was to open up a restaurant,” said Jami Jones, who owns the truck and restaurant with her husband Casey. “We started at the harbor and now we are bringing our menu back.”

Jami said the restaurant is designed to cater to their original food truck customers.

“It’s a very casual environment and our menu is shaped on what our customers want or request,” she said. “Some of the food requests become daily specials named after the customer.”

The community-based restaurant, which is located at 104 Harbor Blvd, will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Wine and beer will also be served.

“We know what works down here (on the Destin harbor) and what people want,” said Casey. “You can get the same kind of seafood along the harbor. … You can come here for something a little different.”

Looking for a place on Wednesday to fry their vermillion snapper, the Roberts family, who were visiting from Indianapolis, were glad they stopped by the Big Red Grill.

“This is actually our first time visiting Destin and it was great to find this restaurant. They were very nice people,” said Tammy Roberts. “The food is so delicious by the way. I would recommend anyone visiting the area to come and check them out.”

Jami said they will continue to make sure their customers get what they are looking for and help them feel welcomed at the harbor and with their food truck.

“There are possibilities of getting another food truck to cater to the high demand we have in the community,” she said.