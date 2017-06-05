By Savannah Evanoff | 315-4406 | @savannahenwfdn | sevanoff@nwfdailynews.com

Your father doesn’t want socks this Father’s Day.

Don’t stress. There are a variety of other dad-centric gifts he can use and will enjoy.

We compiled a list of Father’s Day gifts that will meet the needs of your dad.

1. Ascend Odyssey Camp Chair – $24.99

Tell your father to pop a squat. This chair is an ideal Father’s Day gift, because dads can use it for any outdoor activity. Whether he prefers to use it for a break from a long day of hiking or as a chair while he grills burgers, it will give him a place to plop down. Plus, the chair weighs only 3 pounds and features a carry bag and shoulder strap, so it’s easy to carry from place to place.

Find this chair in store at Bass Pro or online at basspro.com/Ascend-Odyssey-Camp-Chair/product/171028/.

2. Bass Pro Shops In-Sight A-24 In-Sight Auto Inflatable Life Vest – $139.99

Keep your dad safe with this auto inflatable life vest. The vest auto-inflates when immersed in water or when the back-up handle is pulled.

“The heavy-duty 400 denier nylon ripstop fabric resists tears and punctures, providing a comfortable, lightweight, low-profile design with reflective piping and air mesh lining,” according to a Bass Pro press release. “The In-Sight A-24 fits adults over 80 pounds with 30”- to 52 inch chest space. The vest is USCG-approved Type III performance.”

Find this vest in store at Bass Pro or online at basspro.com/Bass-Pro-Shops-InSight-A24-InSight-Auto-Inflatable-Life-Vest/product/11090805012132/.

3. Solid cologne – $39

As a man, smelling nice isn’t an option; it’s a necessity. These solid colognes are a neat natural alternative to traditional spray cologne. Each cologne is alcohol-free, soy-based, and long-lasting. There are several scents to choose from.

To purchase, visit thegrommet.com/walton-wood-farm-solid-cologne.

4. Ascend 128T Sit-on-Top Kayak – $849.99

If you really want to outdo last year’s gift, consider the Ascend 128T Sit-on-Top Kayak, which dad can use for kayaking and fishing. It combines stand-up paddleboard characteristics with a sit-on-top kayak fishing platform for stability in standing, fishing or paddling.

Find this kayak in store at Bass Pro or online at basspro.com/Ascend-128T-SitonTop-Kayak/product/170223/.

5. Freezable beer glasses – $35

Don’t let his beer get warm. Consider Rabbit’s freezable beer glasses, designed to keep beer chilled.

Find the set of two glasses at Bed, Bath & Beyond or at RabbitWine.com.

6. Just Spices BBQ Seasoning – $5.99-7.99

If your father is the chef of the house, or at least the grill master, scoop him up a new spice. Consider the Just Spices BBQ Seasoning, ideal for marinating meat and grilled vegetables, or as an additive to his favorite barbecue sauce.

To purchase, visit justspices.com/collections/all-1/products/bbq-seasoning.

If you decide to gift this spice, make sure to use it in the following recipe provided by Just Spices.

BBQ Burger with Guacamole

Ingredients for two burgers

• 2 burger rolls (e.g., rye bread rolls)

• 300g ground beef

• Just Spices BBQ Seasoning

• 1 tomato

• Rocket salad

• Guacamole

• Nachos

• 2 slices of cheddar

Directions

Season the ground beef with the BBQ seasoning. Form 2 patties with the help of a cookie cutter or a glass.

Cut the tomatoes into thin slices. Wash the rocket and let it drip off.

Heat a skillet with oil. Grill the meat patties from both sides at high heat. Place 2 cheddar slices on each burger patty.

Cut the buns in half. Spread the lower half with guacamole. Layer the tomato slices, then a meat patty, a few nachos and finally some rocket. Put the other roll half on it.