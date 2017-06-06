By Savannah Vasquez | 315-4412 | @destinlogsav | Svasquez@thedestinlog.com

There’s a brand new experience about to get underway in Destin and it’s got both locals and visitors excited for it’s “bould” opening. Rock Out Climbing Gym, an indoor rock climbing facility, is set to open this Saturday, June 10.

“We’re a brand new premier indoor climbing facility that’s the first and only of it’s kind in the Emerald Coast in this area,” said owner Ken Sheyka. “What we are looking to bring is a climbing community of active, fit people to come together and have a place to either learn climbing or practice climbing and just really be part of the whole community.”

Sheyka is a 14-year Air Force veteran now serving in the Reserves and said he first noticed a need in the area for a rock climbing gym when he was stationed at Hurlburt in 2004. He said that he used to travel to Tallahassee – which is two and a half hours away and in a different time zone – just to fuel his hunger for the sport.

“I got my climbing start out in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where I was stationed for four and a half years and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “Then my wife and I got stationed here in Florida for the second time and it just kind of dawned on us that there’s no real area close that we can practice climbing.”

Fast-forward to this year, and Sheyka and his wife Sam are embarking on a 8,000 square-foot gym that offers 3,315 square feet of climbing space, all just three months after welcoming their first child into the world.

“We decided to separate from active duty Air Force and open a climbing gym here,” Sheyka said. “My wife is a nurse by trade and a brand new mom as of three months ago; so add that to the list of crazy new things in our lives right now.”

Another unique aspect of Rock Out Climbing Gym is that the entire facility is rope free so climbers will be bouldering; a form a rock climbing done without the use of harnesses. When asked why he chose to have a bouldering gym, Sheyka had a ready answer.

“Lack of vertical height in Northwest Florida,” he said. “With my walls being 16 feet from the floor and 15 feet above the 12-inch pads, you don’t really need ropes to climb that.”

But those afraid of heights have no need to fear as Sheyka explained rock climbing fitness is not about the height, but stamina. He also assured that before facing the rock wall, each climber will go through a safety briefing that will cover how to safely fall onto the foam mats.

“People should only climb as high as they are comfortable falling from,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re only a couple feet off the ground or 20 feet in the air, you’re still climbing.”

The new gym will feature two large climbing structures with countless climbing routes, a fitness area for those wishing to make Rock Out Climbing Gym their new home gym, a room for birthday parties and gatherings, a small lounge for resting between climbs and a retail space for rock climbing gear and snacks.

“Whenever I travel I always look up climbing gyms and if they have one I go check it out,” Sheyka said. “Now people will have a place in Destin to climb and visitors will have something to do other than putt-putt and the beach.”

Want to Go? Rock Out Climbing Gym is located at 2001 98 Palms Blvd. Suite 5 in Destin. Come enjoy the “Bould” opening on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free climbing, raffles and local food and beverage vendors. For more information, visit www.rockoutclimbing.com, find them on Facebook or call 850-837-0526.