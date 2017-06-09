By Linda Murchison lmurchison@nwfdailynews.com

The Bay is on Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern approach to the U.S. 331 Bridge. If the parking lot is full, there is a lighted parking lot across the highway where you may park. There is a crosswalk that makes it quick and easy to get to and from the restaurant.

The food

A good way to start a meal at The Bay is with one of their small plates. They offer spring rolls with alligator tasso and poblano; edamame hummus, Thai-Mollys, one red curry pork corn tamale and one green curry chicken corn tamale; shrimp lettuce wraps; Vietnamese style wings and crab cakes.

My guest and I chose the crab cakes. Lump crab is laced with basil, cilantro and mint and finished with a sake buerre blanc sauce. They were hot and delicious.

The Bay offers a mixed greens salad with goat cheese, candied pecans, fried shallots, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers tossed with a lemon-thyme vinaigrette. They also offer a Miso Caesar salad; romaine hearts are tossed with a miso-garlic balsamic vinegar. Chicken, shrimp, oysters, mahi, grouper or snapper may be added to either salad for an upcharge.

The Bay offers two large signature plates, which include their take on shrimp and grits that they call Faux Ya Ya. Grilled smoked Fontina polenta cakes are served on a bed of arugula with a sauté of pancetta, prosciutto and mushrooms in cream and top with herb sautéed shrimp. Their second signature dish is Pesto Snapper and Crab Cake. A Gulf snapper filet and one of their delicious crab cakes is topped with their sake burre blanc along with a pesto sauce of cilantro, basil, sesame and pecans. This dish is served with haricots verts (green beans).

My guest and I both chose to order from the seafood section of the menu that they call, “Just the Fresh Stuff.”

They offer shrimp, mahi, black grouper or red snapper with the preparation of your choice.

Your choice of seafood may be grilled or blackened with a sake butter or flash fried with ginger panko breading or pecan flour breading, which is served with a smoked Vidalia onion tartar sauce. They also offer fried oysters with tartar sauce and a seafood platter which consists of fried oysters, blackened shrimp and grilled mahi. The seafood platter is served with smoked Vidalia onion tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.

Accompaniments include braised greens’ sesame haricots verts (green beans); Potatoes Montgomery, a sweet and russet potato gratin; garlic shallot brown rice topped with candied pecans; sweet potato chips of French fries.

My guest chose the seafood platter with braised greens. His favorite item on the plate was the oysters, which were perfectly cooked. The blackened shrimp were just slightly overcooked, but had a nice flavor he said. He also enjoyed the grilled mahi, which I tried and also thought was good. The Vidalia onion tartar sauce was delicious. I really enjoy tartar sauce and definitely had to try it on the taste of mahi I had.

I also ordered the braised greens and we both enjoyed them. If I’m not mistaken, they were collards and they had a bit of smokiness that we both enjoyed and were topped with house-made fried onion bits.

For my entrée, I ordered the black grouper, grilled with the sake butter. It was fresh, sweet

and perfectly cooked. I ate every bite. For my second accompaniment, I ordered the garlic shallot brown rice, which was excellent. The shallots were lightly fried and added a delicious bit of crunch to the rice.

If you are in the mood for steak, The Bay offers a hand-cut ribeye and a filet mignon. They also offer burgers and a grilled chicken sandwich served with an accompaniment.

I noticed quite a few people enjoying the sushi. They offer eight different rolls and include a California, several tuna, shrimp and veggie as well as nigiri/sashimi where you choose the fish. They also have a cucumber or seaweed salad to accompany the sushi if you choose.

Dessert is definitely a must at The Bay. The evening we visited, they offered Chef Jim Shirley’s Key lime pie that I have thoroughly enjoyed at two of his other restaurants as well as chocolate and vanilla crème brulee, and pecan pie. Unfortunately, they were out of the chocolate brulee, so we tried the vanilla brulee. It was rich and creamy with that signature brulee crunch.

The Bay has two large bars, one inside and one on the covered porch that offer a variety of cocktails, wine and beer.

This is a family friendly restaurant. The kid’s menu offers pasta, grilled cheese or a kid’s burger, chicken fingers, fish bites or fried shrimp.

The atmosphere

The interior of The Bay does not have a view of the water, but you definitely know you are at the beach. The décor evokes that laid back “old Florida” feel with wood floors and tables. There is a large, covered porch that does have a view of the bay, and there are also picnic tables on the beach. In both locations you may choose to sit at a table or at the bar.

The service

The restaurant was absolutely packed the night of our visit, and we were told there would be at least a 35-minute wait. We decided to sit on the beach and listen to the band, but we had just gotten seated when the pager went off that our table was available.

Even though the restaurant was busy, our food was served quickly. There were a couple of missteps in service, but to have been so busy it was very understandable. Our drinks were kept filled and our plates were removed quickly.

A final taste

If you are looking for that “old Florida” feel and delicious food, give The Bay a try.