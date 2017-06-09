Solaris Cruise: For the ultimate cruise experience hop on the Solaris for a Father’s Day lunch cruise from 1-3 p.m. The cruise includes a three-course meal as well as the amazing views of the Choctawhatchee Bay. For reservations visit www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 850-650-2519.

World of Beer: With the slogan, “Beers to you Dad,” World of Beer in Destin has a promotion where dad will get his first select draught free on Father’s Day. If Dad chooses a Blue Moon Belgian White, he will also get to keep the glass. World of Beer is located at 4285 Legendary Dr. in Destin. For more information visit www.worldofbeer.com/locations/destin.

The Gulf: Kick back and relax at The Gulf restaurant with fire-roasted barbeque and craft beer tastings from Destin Brewing Company from 1-5 p.m. on June 18. For more information visit www.thegulf.com.

Father’s Day Brunch: The Fish House in Pensacola is hosting a special Father’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be bottomless champagne and mimosas. For a full menu and more information visit www.fishhousepensacola.com or call 850-470-0003. The Fish House is located at 600 South Barracks Street in Pensacola.

Props 5K: Have an active Dad? Sign him up for the Props Father’s Day 5K Saturday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. The run begins and ends at Props Brewery on Lovejoy Road in Fort Walton Beach. After the run stick around to enjoy gumbo and beer. To sign up visit www.active.com and search Father’s Day 5K-Props to you Dad!

Father’s Day Picnic: For a true community event this Father’s Day head to Pat Covell Park 2 in DeFuniak Srings for a Father’s Day Appreciation Picnic. Festivities include free barbeque and drinks, tournaments for kids and father-son games, and music by a local DJ. Donations are accepted to cover event costs. The event begins Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m. (For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1574354019250157/)

Ultimate Father’s Day: Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson wants to make this year the ultimate Father’s Day experience. Make sure to nominate your dad, or a deserving dad in your life by June 17 for a chance to win an amazing surprise give away. Come out to Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson at 788 Beal Parkway NW in Fort Walton Beach Saturday, June 17 from noon to 4 p.m. to enjoy live music, free cookout and beer and hold your breath for the announcement of the give away. For more information visit www.emeraldcoasthd.com

Zoo Father’s Day: Make Father’s Day a wild family event at the Gulf Breeze Zoo. Visit the zoo at 5701 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. on Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dad will receive a free train ride. For more information visit www.gulfbreezezoo.org.

Father’s Day Funk: Make your way down to The Hub on 30A for a Funky Father’s Day thanks to New Orleans band In Business. The funk band will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy plenty of food and outdoor fun with the whole family at The Hub. For more information visit www.hub30a.com

Father’s Day Film: For a relaxing wind-down from Father’s Day weekend bring your lawn chairs out to Baytowne Wharf’s Events Plaza Lawn and settle in for a free film of The BFG at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 18.