Nothing in life is free … except for these events, activities and more! In Free for All, we gather and list some of the free stuff on the Emerald Coast. Here’s what’s available to enjoy now:

Movies in the Park: Uptown Station at 99 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach presents its free Movies in the Park Summer Series. The community is invited to relive the old time drive-in movie experience at Uptown Station’s Central Park. Movies will take place every other Saturday in June and July, and the first Saturday in August. Movies begin tentatively at 7:30 p.m. or dark, whichever occurs first. All attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. Movies in the Park are complimentary to attend. Scheduled are June 17, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; July 1, “Beauty & The Beast” (2017); July 15, “Finding Dory”; July 29, “Sing”; Aug. 5, “Monster Trucks.”

“Taming of the Shrew”: Come sit under the stars for Theatre Thursdays at Grand Boulevard this summer and catch Emerald Coast Theatre Co.’s comedic adaptation of “The Taming of the Shrew” starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a free night of entertainment in the Grand Park. Abrakadoodle Art Education and Parties-NWF will offer free children’s activities during the hour before the show. In the event of rain, the show will be in ECTC’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs.

Improv Hour: Awkward Oxen Improv Hour is an interactive, fast-paced comedy show that’s fun for groups of all ages. Join The REP’s improv troupe, The Awkward Oxen, as they play improv games and make up scenes and songs based on audience suggestions. Free for all ages Thursdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 10 at Fonville Press in Alys Beach on County Road 30A in South Walton.

Movies & More: Camp Helen State Park, 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City, presents family friendly movies along with a brief environmental interpretive program at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays followed by an old-fashioned campfire cookout. A Florida Park Ranger or other expert leads the program. Friends of Camp Helen provide the hot dogs and s’mores cookout. The movie is shown in the Recreation Hall, where seating is provided. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. Free admission to the park; donations accepted. Movies scheduled are June 14, “Nim’s Island”; June 28, “The Dolphin”; July 12, “Firehouse Dog”; and July 26, “Antz.” Call 233-5059 or email CampHelenFriends@gmail.com.

Magical Thursday: Watch as featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two free magic shows on stage every Thursday through June 29 at 7 and 8 p.m. on the Events Plaza Stage in the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin in Miramar Beach.

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for a free featured film ever Sunday through June 25 at 8 p.m. in the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Scheduled are June 11, “The Secret Life of Pets”; June 18, “The BFG” and June 25, “The Angry Birds Movie.”

Hydroflight Monday: Set your eyes on the sky as you enjoy fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the Village of Baytowne Wharf lagoon at Sandestin in Mirarmar Beach. Watch as he soars to the sky and makes waves at Baytowne Wharf every Monday through June 26 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Boomin’ Tuesday: Enjoy free lawn games and inflatables 7-9:15 p.m. every Tuesday through June 27 in the Events Plaza at the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Then put your eyes on the sky and watch a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m.