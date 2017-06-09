by Savannah Evanoff

If I had interviewed Jeanette Andrews 100 years ago, it wouldn’t register the same to others.

Interviewing a full-time magician would have held the same culture prestige as interviewing an opera singer or a principal ballet dancer, Andrews said. But somewhere within the last 100 years, the field of magic “fell from grace,” she said.

Andrews hopes to use magic as an artistic medium to shift its place in the cultural hierarchy.

“I’m very fortunate to be apart of a field that expressly deals with wonder and mystery at its core,” Andrews said. “I see so many beautiful, amazing things that happen around us on a daily basis … My other interest is using magic to explore these ideas about the wonder of the everyday that unfolds around us.”

Andrews will return to The Rep Theatre in Seaside to perform her latest magic show, “The Invisible,” which explores visual perception, through July 13. Performances are at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and at 2 and 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. The show is for ages 10 and older.

Andrews will also host Magic Workshops through July 14 at The Rep Theatre. Workshops for ages 5-7 are 2 p.m. Fridays, and for ages 8-14 at 3 p.m. Fridays. The workshop is $25 a student.

For more information, visit lovetherep.com.

Andrews answered questions about her experience as a magician from a child to an adult.

You mentioned that magic happens around us. Can you give me an example?

Right now, I’m speaking to you from my apartment in the city of Chicago. I live in about the most urban environment as humanly possible. I’m looking at a couple of planters sitting on my windowsill. Two days ago, when I went to sleep, one of them was essentially empty. When I woke up, there was a seedling popping out of it from seeds that had been planted in it a couple weeks ago. Then, when I woke up the next day, there were double that number. That is so genuinely amazing, but of course we just walk around, ‘Ah, there’s plants outside.’

I read you have been doing magic since you were a child. What first drew you to magic?

The first magic I ever encountered, when I was 4, was a Siegfried and Roy TV special. I’d never seen any magic otherwise. I saw that on TV and I just looked at it and said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’

I did my first performance that year for my pre-school class, and then I actually got paid for the first time to do a magic performance when I was 6. I’ve been incredibly fortunate in that this is the only job I’ve ever had.

How would you define magic?

Wow, no one’s ever asked me that. Seriously.

Magic is a really beautiful folk art and craft that uses a lot of technical background such as slight of hand, science, psychology, theater, all these components to make the seemingly impossible appear to be possible.

How have you honed the craft of magic?

I feel it’s one of few professions that is still genuinely handed down from person to person and/or hidden away in various obscure books. That brings about a dynamic dialogue between its practitioners … the other part of it is just rehearsal and practice, just like any technical field.

What’s your favorite part or aspect of being a magician?

I’m really a research junkie; that’s my personality. So, I absolutely love the planning … Like yesterday, I’m using a poem as a jumping off point for a new piece that I’m working on, so I spent awhile just reading poems trying to find one that I thought would be a good fit, but also working with a piece of magic that’s about 100 years old. It’s really almost never seen anymore, but I feel really lucky to share it with people, because I think it’s a beautiful piece of magic … I love the performances, because that’s when things come to fruition. That’s when I get the privilege of engaging with people and having them see the work.

It sounds like you combine a lot of art forms?

I try to have a very multi-disciplinary approach to my practice, because I think magic in and of itself is an inter-disciplinary field. It’s not something that gets talked about much, due to the secretive nature of what we do. Within the technical aspects of magic, within one piece, there might be psychology, engineering, optics, music and chemistry all within a one- to two-minute piece of magic. I personally love exploring all these fields and seeing how they all come together in these really beautiful, intricate ways packaged within a magic effect.

I read a comment on your website reflecting the idea that you were a role model for young women. Can you speak to that?

Magic is extremely male dominated. Last time I checked, people thought women constituted less than one percent of the field. We are minority, minority, minority. I personally had almost no female role models within the world of magic. Some of the ones around when I was younger were really hyper-sexualized. For me, that didn’t resonate … I knew that even as a child. I’m far more interested in being able to have a conversation with an audience about some really beautiful quote that I came across or about some really amazing principle of optics that’s obscure. I’m much more interested in having those kinds of dialogues with people as opposed to any sort of conversation about gender or sexuality. That doesn’t speak to me.