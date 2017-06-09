By Savannah Vasquez | 315-4412 | @destinlogsav | Svasquez@thedestinlog.com

With sweeping views of the Destin harbor and the Destin bridge, Bella Sera Bistro is the

perfect place for an evening cocktail. If you sit at the bar in the center of the restaurant, chances are you will meet the charismatic and friendly bartender and mixologist, Stephan Creed.

Creed has been bartending for 25 years, but said it was only recently that he has really delved deeply into the world of mixology.

“The past three years is when I really started trying new things like activated charcoal and adding fruits like dragon fruit to my drinks,” he said.

When asked what inspires his almost-daily cocktail recipes, Creed said he reaches into the past to find creativity.

“I like to revamp vintage drinks,” he said. “I enjoy taking old fashioned or vintage cocktails and bringing them into today’s era. I also buy a lot of recipe books and cocktail books and that’s where I’m kind of heading with writing all of my cocktails down — I may publish my own book someday.”

Creed said his all-time favorite alcohol is bourbon, and thus his favorite drinks to create are centered on bourbon as a main ingredient.

“If someone comes in here and says they don’t like bourbon, I can usually get them to change their minds,” he said. “Right now, I’ve been entering in some competitions, and my favorite drink right now is one of my entries,”

The drink, dubbed the Harbor Fizz, uses Buffalo Trace Distillery’s bourbon, Aperol Apertive for a flavor of orange bitters, a homemade mint simple syrup, fresh lime juice, an egg white for frothiness, all topped with ginger beer to give it that signature fizz.

“I have a lot of passion for them,” Creed said of his cocktails. “All of my drinks are fresh. I don’t buy triple sec; I make it. And I don’t buy lemon juice; I squeeze it. I just love what I do.”

If someone walks up to the bar and doesn’t know what to order, Creed has a record for discovering their perfect palate.

“I ask them several different questions; do they like it sweet, tart, dry, earthy, fruity? I try to pick their brain a little bit to see what they want,” he said. “I’ve only had maybe one or two drinks that people were not really in to.”

As a bartender, Creed said he has to be pretty versatile when it comes to creating drinks for customers, but when asked if there were any drinks he cringes while making, he had a ready answer.

“I don’t like making frozen daiquiris,” he said. “You have to pull out a blender — it’s a time-consuming process.”

With all his creativity, Creed said it’s hard to pick just one signature sip, but for today, he said he will go with his most popular cocktail, The Destin Sunset.

“I make it a lot,” he said. “It’s kind of a version of a Tequila Sunrise, but it’s made with rum. It’s light and refreshing, a good porch-sipping cocktail; one of those dangerous drinks.”

The Destin Sunset

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ oz. Cane Run rum

• ½ oz. Luxardo Cherry Liqueur

• 1 oz. fresh squeezed orange juice

• 1 oz. simple syrup

• ½ oz. fresh lime juice

Recipe: Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice. Pour over fresh ice and garnish with a bourbon marinated cherry, a lime wedge and an orange wedge.

Want to go? Bella Sera is at 2 Harbor Blvd. in Destin. The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. daily with happy hour 4-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.bellaseradestin.com or call 850-424-6425.