by Jennie McKeon

School’s out, the beaches are packed and the days are longer.

It could only mean one thing — summer is almost here.

There’s a lot to look forward to each summer season, from outdoor concerts, staycations and lots of selfies in the sand. To get you even more excited, we’ve compiled some interesting numbers related to summer on the Emerald Coast. Don’t worry, there’s no math involved.

95: The number of summer days we have to look forward to, counting the summer solstice (June 20) to the fall equinox (September 22).

Love music? There are 6 outdoor concert series in the area that run through the summer. Summer Concerts in the Village runs until June 29, Concerts at the Fort Walton Landing run through July 7, Pop and Shop Concert Series at The Market Shops will continue through July and the final concert will be Aug. 15, Tunes by the Dunes runs through August on Navarre Beach, Bands on the Blackwater will continue through Oct. 27 in Milton and Bands on the Beach at Pensacola Beach runs through Oct. 31.

Stay safe this summer by paying attention to the beach warning flags. There are 5 beach flags to be aware of. Remember to swim with extreme caution on red flag day and that the water is closed to the public on double red flag days.

10: The number of state parks to visit in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

Walton County has the most public beach accesses with 55. Okaloosa County is second with 24 and Santa Rosa County has 10. You can find more information about each beach access at dep.state.fl.us.

Shouts out to the lifeguards working those beaches. Santa Rosa County has 16 lifeguards on its staff, while Okaloosa County has 27 and Walton County has a total of 60.

15: The lowest Sun Protection Factor (SPF) you should use, according to Florida Department of Health. Feel free to crank that number up, too. Don’t forget to reapply every 2 hours.

The summer is when hundreds of students from the J-1 International Student Program come to Destin to work and enjoy all of the amenities. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church already has handed out 240 bicycles to students through its bike program.

90: The estimated number of minutes it will take you to get from downtown Fort Walton Beach to Destin on an average summer afternoon. Fingers crossed there aren’t any fender benders or you might as just pull over and sleep in your car.

Tourists come from all over the world to visit the Emerald Coast. Last summer, the Walton County Tourist Development Council recorded more than 1.8 million visitors who brought in more than $11.2 million in bed tax dollars during the summer months. In Santa Rosa County, almost $2.4 million in bed tax dollars was collected in fiscal 2015-16. Okaloosa County’s bed tax total is right at $20 million.

Need a place to stay? In Santa Rosa County, there are 1,997 rental units, not including

hotels. Together they have a total of 12,941 beds. If a hotel room is what you want, there are 858 rooms to choose from, including the 161 rooms at the new SpringHill Suites by Marriot on Navarre Beach. In Walton County there are 11,000 accommodations available for short-term rental. Okaloosa County reports there are “tens of thousands” of short-term rentals.

16: The number of beach communities you’ll find in South Walton. Start your day at Inlet Beach and make your way down County Road 30A and visit all of them.