by Jennie McKeon

Astronomers and amateur stargazers have been waiting for this for 99 years.

On Aug. 21, for just a few hours, the sun will be completely eclipsed by the moon. Those in the path of totality will only see the corona — not the beer, but the sun’s outermost atmosphere.

Here in Northwest Florida, about 82 percent of the sun will be eclipsed, which is still a rare sight to see, said Tom Haugh, outreach coordinator with NorthWest Florida Astronomy Association. But hardcore fans have likely already made their plans to be in the path of totality, where the moon will create a 70-mile-wide path across the country from Salem, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina.

This is the first total solar eclipse since 1979, and the first time since 1918 that the eclipse will travel the entire continent.

“It’s a bucket list-level event,” Haugh said. “A lot of people coming overseas to stay in the path of totality. It’s the only time you’ll get to see the sun’s outer atmosphere.”

Haugh, who has been with the Astronomy Association for eight years, already has made plans to stay in the Atlanta area to see the rare event.

“It was either travel or wait for the next one,” he said.

For those who won’t be traveling in the path of the total eclipse, there will be events in Destin to view the partial one. The Astronomy Association will host an event with its solar telescopes at Henderson Beach State Park from about 12:05 p.m., when the eclipse is expected to start. Special protective eyewear will be provided; sunglasses aren’t enough, Haugh said.

The Destin Library has been hosting informative sessions about the eclipse. On Aug 21 it will host a public viewing at Morgan’s Sports Center.

“As a retired educator, I thought it was the perfect opportunity for young people and adults to learn something new,” said Will Rogers with the Destin Library. “It’s a unique opportunity. I wasn’t around for the first one (eclipse) and I likely won’t be around for the next.”

No matter where you are Aug. 21, Haugh suggests you look up.

“The totality lasts only a couple of minutes, but the affects can be pretty surprising,” he said. “Birds will start to roost, you may start to hear the crickets, the wind will pick up. It’s just one more facet of solar astronomy. This is a big deal.”

For more information about the solar eclipse, visit eclipse2017.nasa.gov.

WANT TO GO?

Learn more about the sun eclipse at an informational session from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 18 at the Destin Library at 150 Sibert Ave. The library will host a public viewing of the eclipse from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Morgan’s Sports Center at 4200 Indian Bayou Drive. The library has partnered with StarNet and NASA to provide proper viewing glasses to the public. For more information, visit facebook.com/DestinLibrary.

The NorthWest Florida Astronomy Association will be viewing the sun eclipse at Henderson Beach State Park at 17000 Emerald Coast Parkway from about 12:05 p.m. to 3:03 p.m., when the eclipse is expected to end. For more information, nwfastro.org.