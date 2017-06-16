by Savannah Evanoff

The Latin Salsa Festival in Fort Walton Beach doesn’t celebrate chips and dip, though the food item might be present.

The 10th annual festival will celebrate salsa music with salsa bands, DJs, food, vendors and more.

Joseph Crespo, a sponsor, said as soon as you’re close enough to feel the bass vibrations, that’s it. You’re gone.

“You smell the food. You see the atmosphere. You see the camaraderie of strangers greeting each other,” Crespo said. “That’s the way it’s always been. It’s been described as it’s like taking the cruise trip you never took without leaving land.”

The Latin Salsa Festival is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Fort Walton Landing Park along Santa Rosa Sound on Brooks Street in Fort Walton Beach. Admission is free.

Here are six things you don’t want to miss at this year’s Latin Salsa Festival.

1. Salsa style.

The Latin Salsa Festival is anything but quiet.

The salsa music lineup is stacked with local and regional acts that will have festivalgoers on their feet.

Jose Garcia, the event founder, said the Latin Soul Orchestra from Tallahassee will play many salsa styles. He also looks forward to Luis Manuel “La Leyna,” a Dominican, playing his salsa music style and Michael Aldahondo, a solo artist from Pensacola.

It will also feature a variety of DJs, including Rob Lo, Rudy Max, AB One, Taino and Style.

Garcia purposely ended the night’s lineup with Taller De Bomba Balancé, so the remaining people can dance the evening away. The direct translation is balance Bomba shop, meaning an “art shop,” Garcia said.

Bomba is the name of a Puerto Rican music genre created from Spanish, African and native Taino Indians. In this case, Garcia said, it means the band will be “the bomb.”

2. A cure for the hangry.

Food decisions are a struggle at the Latin Salsa Festival.

There are a variety of food vendors and food items from which to choose. The cuisine types will include Puerto Rican, Honduran, Mexican, Colombian, barbecue and more.

“I tried to get as many different tastes as possible,” Garcia said.

3. Stuff for the kids.

Families are welcome at the Latin Salsa Festival, Crespo said.

“It’s downhome. It’s intimate,” Crespo said. “It’s not about commercial. It’s about family. It brings everyone together.”

The festival will feature bounce castles and other activities for children of all ages, Garcia said.

4. Movement.

With salsa music comes salsa movement.

Salsa dancing is a common form of expression that has evolved through the years, Garcia said. Some festival guests will arrive dressed to the nines to dance, he said.

“You’ll see somebody walking into the park with a partner and the kids, and as soon as they hit a certain place, they’re moving,” Garcia said.

It surprises Crespo to see women wearing heels and dancing on the grass, he said.

The festival will feature dance exhibitions and, at some point, Garcia will announce a dance competition, he said.

“Anybody can participate,” Garcia said. “If you feel comfortable enough to compete against a spinning couple.”

5. A chance to win.

Throughout the festival, people can purchase raffle tickets.

At the end, Garcia will announce winners for items such as gift baskets, electronics or hotel stays, he said

6. A scenic view.

There is nothing quite like the waterfront view at Landing Park.

A lot of attendees plan their vacations during the Latin Salsa Festival so they can enjoy the beach and the festival’s location, Crespo said.

“They come to Fort Walton Beach, and they’re blown away,” Crespo said. “They never expected to see the gem here that we call the Emerald Coast. I still tell my friends that I live near Alabama … I don’t want them to come here. I want to keep it like this.”